.
.
.
.
Language

North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country’s Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA via Reuters)
Kim speaks during the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country’s Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA via Reuters)

North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Everyone in North Korea is heartbroken over leader Kim Jong Un’s apparent weight loss, said an unidentified resident of Pyongyang quoted on the country’s tightly controlled state media, after watching recent video footage of Kim.

The rare public comment on Kim’s health come after foreign analysts noted in early June that the autocratic leader, who is believed to be 37, appeared to have lost a noticeable amount of weight.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Seeing respected general secretary (Kim Jong Un) looking emaciated breaks our people’s heart so much,” the man said in an interview aired by state broadcaster KRT on Friday.

“Everyone is saying that their tears welled up,” he said.

In the clip, which Reuters could not independently verify, Pyongyang residents were seen watching a big screen on the street showing a concert attended by Kim and party officials after a plenary meeting of their Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

The broadcast did not provide any details on what had led to the weight loss.

When Kim reappeared in state media in June after not being seen in public for almost a month, analysts at NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea, noted that his watch appeared to be fastened more tightly than before around an apparently slimmer wrist.

Given Kim’s tight grip on power in North Korea - and the uncertainty over any plans for a successor - international media, spy agencies, and specialists closely watch his health.

Early last year speculation about Kim’s health exploded after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, only to reappear in public in
early May.

In 2014, state media reported that Kim was suffering from “discomfort,” after a prolonged period out of the public eye.

Read more:

US has ‘wrong’ expectations for dialogue with North Korea: Kim’s sister

White House says comments by North Korea’s leader are ‘interesting signal’

North Korea's Kim Jong Un opens congress with policy failures admission

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army   Lebanese protesters throw stun grenades at soldiers, injuring 10: Army  
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More