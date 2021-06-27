.
.
.
.
Language

UK health ministry will investigate leak of Hancock footage: Minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks to media outside the BBC Headquarters in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks to media outside the BBC Headquarters in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. (Reuters)

UK health ministry will investigate leak of Hancock footage: Minister

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Britain’s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording ... got out of the system,” he told Sky News, adding that the ministry would be launching an internal investigation.

“What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that, it’s why he apologized immediately for his behavior and acknowledged what he did was wrong and it’s ultimately why he’s taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do ... to move out of the pandemic.”

Read more:

UK health minister Hancock ‘very sorry’ after kiss breaches COVID guidelines

UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad Citing sanctions, US cautions Arab states against normalizing ties with Syria’s Assad
Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate Lebanon caretaker PM approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
Top Content
‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown ‘Alarming’ COVID-19 surge prompts Bangladesh into new lockdown
Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death Palestinian Authority forces confront protesters in Ramallah following critic’s death
Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz
UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal UK health secretary quits after breaking COVID rules in affair scandal
Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon Saudi Arabia seizes over 14 mln Captagon amphetamine pills coming from Lebanon
Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s Erbil Three explosives-laden drones hit near Iraq’s Erbil
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More