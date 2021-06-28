.
.
.
.
Language

Biden, Israeli President Rivlin to discuss Iran, Israel defense needs

Reuven Rivlin during a welcome ceremony in Athens on Jan. 29, 2018. (AP)
Reuven Rivlin during a welcome ceremony in Athens on Jan. 29, 2018. (AP)

Biden, Israeli President Rivlin to discuss Iran, Israel defense needs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden will meet Israel’s outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on Monday for a broad discussion about US efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal and Israel’s formation of a new government.

The meeting takes place just weeks after Naftali Bennett took over as Israel’s new prime minister, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu. US officials are working on setting up a meeting between Biden and Bennett in coming weeks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden’s meeting with Rivlin comes amid concerns in Israel and Arab capitals about US efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal because of fears a resumption of the accord may eventually allow Tehran to acquire atomic weapons that would leave them vulnerable to Iranian intimidation or military threat.

US supports Abraham accords but Israel needs to engage with Palestinians: Blinken Middle East US supports Abraham accords but Israel needs to engage with Palestinians: Blinken

US attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, after then-President Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018, have been slow to make progress with Tehran insisting the United States lift all economic sanctions.

A source familiar with the Biden-Rivlin meeting said Biden is expected to tell Rivlin that the United States and Israel share the same objective, that Iran not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and that Biden would stress US support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss Israel’s 11-day war with Gaza. The United States has pledged to resupply Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, which got heavy usage during the Gaza conflict.

Rivlin is to leave office on July 7 after a seven-year term, with Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog taking over as Israeli president.

Rivlin is on his final foreign trip as president. He will meet officials at the United Nations in New York and congressional lawmakers in Washington.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Iran says will not hand over nuclear site images to IAEA as deal has expired Iran says will not hand over nuclear site images to IAEA as deal has expired
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media North Koreans worry over ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong Un: State media
‘Arab Alliance’ meets in Iraq in first visit in decades for an Egyptian leader ‘Arab Alliance’ meets in Iraq in first visit in decades for an Egyptian leader
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More