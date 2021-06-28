.
.
.
.
Italy says worried about ISIS in Africa, proposes working group

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, accompanied by Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, speaks during a news conference at Fiera Roma in Rome, Italy June 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the world should not lower its guard against ISIS militants, which remained a particular concern in Africa.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Di Maio said “with the support of the US and many other partners” he had proposed an international working group “to identify and halt the terrorist threat connected with Islamic State in the (African) continent.”

