Italy says worried about ISIS in Africa, proposes working group

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday the world should not lower its guard against ISIS militants, which remained a particular concern in Africa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference in Rome with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Di Maio said “with the support of the US and many other partners” he had proposed an international working group “to identify and halt the terrorist threat connected with Islamic State in the (African) continent.”

Read more:

Italy expects 20 percent increase in summer tourist numbers as restrictions eased

Italy reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism