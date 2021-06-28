.
.
.
.
Language

Violence intensifies across Afghanistan’s central and northern provinces: Officials

Afghan police officer inspects a damaged van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghan police officer inspects a damaged van after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan June 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Violence intensifies across Afghanistan’s central and northern provinces: Officials

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Taliban militants have taken over a district, launched attacks on checkpoints and cemented control over a border trade crossing, officials said on Monday, as clashes intensify in Afghanistan’s central and northern provinces.

Violence has risen sharply around the country as foreign forces work toward withdrawing by Sept. 11 and peace talks in Qatar have failed to make significant progress.

The Taliban have launched a wave of offensives around the country, particularly in the north, outside of their southern strongholds.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In central Bamiyan province, normally relatively free of conflict, Taliban fighters attacked several security checkpoints, resulting in heavy clashes overnight, according to Humayoon Elkhani, spokesman for Bamiyan’s provincial police.

In central Ghazni province, Muqur district fell to the Taliban after months of being under siege, according to a member of the provincial council and a security source. A health center in the district was bombed on Monday morning, according to provincial health director Zaher Shah Nekmal, injuring five health workers.

In northern Badakhshan province, the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on five districts overnight but were fought back by Afghan security forces, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

The Taliban also still has maintained control of Shir Khan Bandar, a significant border crossing town with Tajikistan, after seizing it last week.

Shafiqullah Atayi, chairman of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the Taliban had appointed their own members to run the administration offices but that trade had stopped. A Taliban spokesman said they had appointed officials to run the transit point and it was open for people to cross.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s capital Kabul suffered severe power outages in recent days after a power pylon in central Parwan province was blown up on the weekend by unknown attackers.

A spokesperson for national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat said around 35 power pylons had been blown up in the last six months, but they were not clear on who was behind the explosions.

Read more:

Thousands of Afghans displaced by fighting around northern city of Kunduz

US assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken

US to keep 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey Nearly half of UAE residents think COVID pandemic effects will last a year: Survey
Top Content
Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop
Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters Yemeni army says Arab Coalition raids killed dozens of Houthi fighters
Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report Delta COVID-19 variant infects some fully vaccinated adults in Israel: Report
Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria Blinken says 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in SDF detention in Syria
Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes Iran-backed PMU threatens revenge after fighters killed in US airstrikes
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More