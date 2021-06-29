.
.
.
.
Language

Kashmir rebel in police custody killed in gunfight: Police

A file photo shows an Indian army soldier stands guard while patrolling near the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. (Reuters/Mukesh Gupta)
A file photo shows an Indian army soldier stands guard while patrolling near the Line of Control, a ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Poonch district August 7, 2013. (Reuters)

Kashmir rebel in police custody killed in gunfight: Police

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A suspected rebel commander being held in police custody was killed in a gunfight between government forces and another militant in disputed Kashmir’s main city, Indian police said Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspected commander, Nadeem Abrar, was arrested Monday in Srinagar city and interrogated on the basis of “a specific input about terrorists” planning to carry out “an attack on a highway,” police said in a statement. Inspector General Vijay Kumar called his arrest a “big success” against Kashmiri rebels who have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.

Police said Abrar, during a “sustained interrogation,” identified a house where he had concealed his automatic rifle. A police raiding party took Abrar to the house, where they were hit by gunfire from a Pakistani militant who was hiding inside, the statement said.

It said Abrar and three Indian soldiers were hit by the shots, which sparked a gun battle that ended early Tuesday.

“In the ensuing gunfire the foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house got neutralized and Abrar also got killed,” the statement said. Police said the slain “Pakistani militant” was Abrar’s associate.

Police said they recovered two rifles along with some ammunition from the site.

In the past, many militants have been killed while being taken by government forces to recover weapons, in what rights groups and residents have called extrajudicial killings.

Meanwhile, police confiscated a drone hovering over Srinagar’s sprawling Dal Lake and started an investigation, Kumar told reporters. He said drones pose “a new technological threat and we will counter it by technology.”

It was unclear whether the drone was being flown to carry out an attack or was merely being used for photography. On Monday, India’s military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in the region’s Jammu area. On Sunday, Indian police said two suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in Jammu city.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Read more:

Bomb-laden drones strike Kashmir air base: Indian police

Bombing near Pakistan home of anti-India militant kills three

Kashmir leaders to urge India’s Modi to restore region’s autonomy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM
US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More