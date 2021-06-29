.
.
.
.
Language

Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea: Interfax

A file photo of a still image taken from a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021. (Handout via Reuters)
A file photo of a still image taken from a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry allegedly shows British Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender filmed from a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, June 23, 2021. (Handout via Reuters)

Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea: Interfax

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday that it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to prevent a Dutch frigate from entering Russian waters in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian military said the warplanes flew at a safe distance from the vessel and in line with international regulations.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ defense ministry said the Russian actions took place over the span of five hours on June 24 and violated rights to free use of the sea.

The frigate, Evertsen, was sailing with Britain’s Carrier Strike Group, which was carrying out a patrol in the area at the time.

Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten called the Russian action “irresponsible.”

The “Evertsen has every right to sail there,” she said in a statement. “There is no justification for this kind of aggressive act, which needlessly increases the chance of accidents.”

She indicated the Netherlands would raise the matter with Russia at the diplomatic level.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, Russia said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said no Russian warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy’s HMS Defender, which sailed into the Black Sea earlier this month, and it did not recognize assertions that bombs were put in its path.

Read more:

Russia summons UK envoy to ‘protest’ warship incident

Russian forces fire warning shots at British Navy ship in Black Sea, UK denies it

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive military exercises

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria US hits rocket launching positions after Iran-backed militias attack base in Syria
Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages Protests erupt in Lebanon ahead of fuel price hike, severe power shortages
Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center Pakistan workers looking to travel to Saudi Arabia flood Islamabad vaccine center
Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM Political solution only way to resolve Syrian crisis: Saudi FM
US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More