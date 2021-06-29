.
Tigray regional capital Mekelle ‘100 pct’ under control of former rulers: Spokesman

A woman walks past the rubble of a building damaged by fighting in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman walks past the rubble of a building damaged by fighting in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. To match Special Report ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/EXPULSIONS REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters, Nairobi

Published:

The former rulers of Ethiopia’s Tigray regional said they were conducting “mop-up” operations on Tuesday against Ethiopian government forces retreating from the regional capital Mekelle and that the city was “100 percent” back under their control.

“Twenty-five minutes ago the active engagement in Mekelle was over,” Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, told Reuters by satellite phone on Tuesday morning. “Our forces are still in hot pursuit to the south, east.”

A spokeswoman for the prime minister, a military spokesman and the head of the government’s emergency taskforce in Tigray did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

