US eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia: Secretary Binken interview

The US hopes for more stable and profitable relations with Russia but if the latter continues “to attack”, then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“If Russia continues to attack us, or to act as it did with the SolarWind attacks, the intrusions into our elections and the aggression against Navalny, then we will respond,” Blinken told Italian daily La Repubblica.

He was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

China was “the most complicated” when it came to relations, Blinken added, but said the US would not ask any nation to choose between the two countries.

“It is, however, true that when we deal with China - as an opponent, a rival or a partner - we are much more effective if we act together,” he added.

Read more:

US warns Russia not to veto sole Syria border crossing

UN chief warns no Syria cross-border aid would be ‘devastating’

US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings