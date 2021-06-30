.
.
.
.
Language

Seven migrants drown as boat capsizes off Italy’s Lampedusa island

Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)
Migrants from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria and Sudan, wait to be assisted by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, after fleeing Libya on board a precarious wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea, about 110 miles north of Libya. (File photo: AP)

Seven migrants drown as boat capsizes off Italy’s Lampedusa island

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Rome 

Published: Updated:

At least seven migrants drowned after a boat carrying them capsized five miles off the Italian island of Lampedusa early on Wednesday, ANSA news agency reported.

Another nine were still missing - but 46 people were rescued and were being brought to the Mediterranean island, the agency added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Arrivals in Italy - one of the main migrant routes into Europe - had been falling, but numbers picked up again in 2021.

Almost 19,800 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, against just over 6,700 in the same period last year, data from the Interior Ministry show.

Almost 300 migrants landed on the island overnight on four other ships, local media reported.

The Coast Guard and the Finance Police were not immediately available to comment.

Read more:

Five migrants drowned, over 700 intercepted off Libya: UN

Spanish child’s dead body found tied to anchor, died from drowning: Autopsy

At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait Syrian man stabs own mother, traffic policeman to death in Kuwait
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Netherlands to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teens between 12 and 17 Netherlands to offer COVID-19 vaccines to teens between 12 and 17
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
Before you go
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Russia, China extend friendship treaty, hail ties
Explore More