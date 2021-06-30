.
Trump Organization, CFO expected to be charged with tax-related crimes

FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, US, May 31, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters

The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer on Thursday with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased and said his company’s actions were “in no way a crime.”

An indictment could imperil the Trump Organization by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it. The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty.

An announcement of charges also could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. Weisselberg is a close Trump confident, making his cooperation potentially crucial to any future case against Trump himself.

Vance’s investigation has examined an array of potential wrongdoing, including whether Trump’s eponymous company manipulated the value of its real estate to reduce its taxes and secure favorable loan terms.

