Former US President Trump: Tax crime charges against company ‘dividing our country’

Former President Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Miami, Florida. (File Photo: Reuters)

AFP

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday decried the tax crime charges filed against his company and its long-time chief financial officer as politically motivated, and accused New York prosecutors of "dividing our country."

"The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues," Trump said in a statement after the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg were indicted in a New York court.

"It is dividing our Country like never before!"

