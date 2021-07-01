.
.
.
.
Language

TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan after bans

Activists carry banners and placards as they take part in a demonstration demanding the ban of a social media application ‘TikTok’ in Islamabad on June 26, 2021. (Farooq Naeem/AFP)
Activists carry banners and placards as they take part in a demonstration demanding the ban of a social media application ‘TikTok’ in Islamabad on June 26, 2021. (Farooq Naeem/AFP)

TikTok removes six million videos in Pakistan after bans

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than six million videos were removed from TikTok in Pakistan in three months, the app said on Wednesday, as it battles an on-off ban in the deeply conservative country.

Wildly popular among Pakistani youth, the Chinese-owned app has been shut down by authorities twice over “indecent” content, most recently in March after which the company pledged to moderate uploads.

“In the Pakistani market, TikTok removed 6,495,992 videos making it the second market to get the most videos removed after the USA, where 8,540,088 videos were removed,” TikTok Pakistan’s latest transparency report said on Wednesday, covering January to March.

Around 15 per cent of the removed videos were “adult nudity and sexual activities.”

A spokesman said the Pakistan-made videos were banned as a result of both user and government requests.

In the Muslim nation, posting videos in Western clothes that reveal too much skin is taboo.

“One can speculate that this is a result of government pressure or a reflection of the large volume of content produced in Pakistan given the popularity of the platform, or both,” said digital rights activist Nighat Dad.

“Social media platforms are more willing to remove and block content in Pakistan to evade complete bans,” she said.

It comes as the app faces a fresh court battle in the port city of Karachi, where a judge has asked telecommunication authorities to suspend it for spreading “immoral content.” The platform is still working in Pakistan, however.

Freedom of speech advocates have long criticized the creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan’s internet and media.

Dating apps have been blocked and last year Pakistani regulators had asked YouTube to immediately block all videos they considered “objectionable” from being accessed in the country, a demand criticized by rights campaigners.

Read more:

Moroccan-Italian sentenced to three and a half years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’

Egypt police arrest TikTok female influencer evading 10-year sentence

Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely Analysis: US sends warning to Iran with weekend strikes, but escalation unlikely
Top Content
Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides Lebanon army offers tourists helicopter joyrides
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective against delta variant
Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant? Explainer: Are Chinese COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?
Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit Israel inaugurates new embassy in Abu Dhabi during FM’s first UAE visit
US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20 US, France, Saudi Arabia push for Lebanon action on the sidelines of G20
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More