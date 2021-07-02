.
.
.
.
Language

All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 

U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
US troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) Base in Logar province, Afghanistan. (File photo: Reuters)

All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Kabul

Published: Updated:

All US and NATO troops have left Bagram Air Base, a US defense official told AFP Friday, signaling the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan was imminent.

“All coalition forces are off Bagram,” the official – who asked not to be identified – said without specifying when the last US and NATO troops left the base, 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Kabul.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He did not say when the base will be officially handed over to Afghan forces.

The US military and NATO are in the final stages of winding up 20 years of military involvement in Afghanistan, bringing home the remaining troops by a deadline of September 11.

The Taliban have launched relentless offensives across Afghanistan in the past two months, gobbling up dozens of districts as Afghan security forces have largely consolidated their power in the vicinity of the country’s major urban areas.

The ability of Afghan forces to maintain control over the vital Bagram airfield will likely prove pivotal to maintaining security in the nearby capital Kabul and keeping pressure on the Taliban.

For decades, the base served as the linchpin for US strategic operations in the rugged country, where the long war against the Taliban and their al-Qaeda allies was fought with airstrikes and resupply missions stemming from the airfield.

Over the years, the mini-city has been visited by hundreds of thousands of US and NATO service members and contractors.

Read more:

Italy completes troop pullout from Afghanistan

Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating

Violence intensifies across Afghanistan’s central and northern provinces: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Top Content
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More