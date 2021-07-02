.
.
.
.
Language

China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China, July 22, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China. (AFP)

China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China on Friday rejected US accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to its history of racial discrimination.

Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned on Thursday of potential US sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. Others included Malaysia, Russia, and Nicaragua.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We firmly oppose the US unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He accused Washington of “smearing China” and interfering in its affairs.

The US State Department ranked China among “Tier 3” governments that it said fail to meet minimal standards to stop trafficking. It cited estimates that as many as 25 million people, many of them women and children, are victims worldwide.

“The United States is in no position to wield the stick of human rights,” Wang said at a daily briefing.

He cited American mistreatment of Blacks and American Indians and what he said were reports that few people trafficked to the United States for forced labor have been rescued.

“What the United States needs is to reflect on and correct its own human rights violations such as genocide, racial discrimination and forced labor,” Wang said.

The “Tier 3” governments in the report were Afghanistan, Algeria, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Read more: China, Russia extend friendship treaty, hail close ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More