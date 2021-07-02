.
.
.
.
Language

Japan prosecutors call for 3 years in jail for Ghosn escape accomplices

Former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon, on June 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Carlos Ghosn

Japan prosecutors call for 3 years in jail for Ghosn escape accomplices

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japanese prosecutors said Friday they are seeking jail sentences of nearly three years for an American father-son duo who admit helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan.

The prosecutors told a Tokyo court they are seeking a sentence of two years, 10 months for former special forces operative Michael Taylor, and two years, six months for his son Peter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Michael Taylor... played a leading role. His responsibility is extremely grave,” one of the prosecutors said, calling Ghosn’s “unprecedented” December 2019 escape a “sophisticated and bold crime.”

“The case considerably infringed upon our country's criminal justice,” he added.

The Taylors have been in custody since their arrest in May 2020 in the United States for helping smuggle Ghosn onto a private jet in an audio equipment case so he could fly to Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan.

This handout video grab image released by The Istanbul Police Department to DHA News Agency on January 17, 2020, shows Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Ghosn escape. (File photo: AFP)
This handout video grab image released by The Istanbul Police Department to DHA News Agency on January 17, 2020, shows Michael Taylor (2R) and George Antoine Zayek (C) at passport control in Istanbul Airport, two men accused of helping fugitive businessman Ghosn escape. (File photo: AFP)

Ghosn had led Nissan for nearly two decades, earning celebrity status as a rare foreign executive to thrive in Japan -- until he was arrested in 2018 on allegations of financial crimes, which he denies.

The Taylors, who had faced a maximum of three years in jail each, were extradited to Japan earlier this year.

They first appeared in court last month, when they admitted to helping orchestrate Ghosn’s audacious flight.

Earlier this week, the Taylors said they now “regret” their role in Ghosn's escape, bowing deeply in court as they apologized, according to local media.

The former auto tycoon, who remains an international fugitive in Lebanon, was out on bail while awaiting trial on four counts of financial misconduct when he fled, transiting in Turkey before arriving in Lebanon.

The escape was hugely embarrassing for Japanese authorities. US prosecutors called it “one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history.”

Ghosn was questioned last month by French investigators in Lebanon over a series of alleged financial improprieties.

His former Nissan aide Greg Kelly is on trial in Tokyo over allegations he helped underreport Ghosn’s salary. A verdict in his case is expected later this year.

Read more:

KSrelief, WFP sign $60 mln deal to provide food security for millions in Yemen

COVID-19 ideal environment for human trafficking: US State department

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation after incendiary balloon launch

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Top Content
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US Turkey used child soldiers in Syria and Libya: US
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More