UN urges Tigray rebels to ‘immediately’ endorse ceasefire

The UN on Friday urged the rebel Tigray Defense Forces group to “immediately and completely” endorse the ceasefire that the Ethiopian government has announced in the war-hit region.

“We urge the TDF to endorse the ceasefire immediately and completely,” said UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

“A ceasefire observed by all parties would not only facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid but would also be a starting point for the necessary political efforts to chart a way out of the crisis,” she said.