WFP says delivering food in Ethiopia’s Tigray, hopes for air bridge soon

Children, who fled the violence in Ethiopia's, Tigray region, wait in line for breakfast organized by a self-volunteer Mahlet Tadesse, 27, in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, on June 23, 2021. Mahlet Tadesse, a former business woman now studying masters in sociology at Mekelle University, supports about 100 women with 155 kids at Midregenet Elderly Center. She negotiated with the city to transform the public building into an IDP camp to host pregnant or lactating mothers from other IDP camps in inferior conditions two months ago.
Children, who fled the violence in Ethiopia's, Tigray region, wait in line for breakfast organized by a self-volunteer Mahlet Tadesse, 27, in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, on June 23, 2021. Mahlet Tadesse, a former business woman now studying masters in sociology at Mekelle University, supports about 100 women with 155 kids at Midregenet Elderly Center.

Reuters, Geneva

Published: Updated:

The UN’s World Food Programme has resumed deliveries in the Ethiopia’s Tigray region and expects to reach 40,000 hungry people in coming days, but faces continuing access problems and is “way behind,” its emergency coordinator said on Friday.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers in the area, said on Monday it was back in control of the regional capital Mekelle after nearly eight months of fighting.

Tommy Thompson, WFP emergency coordinator, speaking from Mekelle, told a UN briefing in Geneva that fighting continued in some “hot zones,” but that he was “cautiously optimistic” an air bridge could be set up in coming days to speed aid delivery.

Read more: More than 350,000 people face food ‘catastrophe’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

