.
.
.
.
Language

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes: Armed forces chief

A Philippine air force plane sits at the runway of the Philippine-claimed island of Thitu during the visit of Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to the island in The Spratlys on April 21, 2017. (AFP)
A Philippine air force plane sits at the runway of the Philippine-claimed island of Thitu during the visit of Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to the island in The Spratlys on April 21, 2017. (AFP)

Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes: Armed forces chief

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the armed forces chief said.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

So far 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

“Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana said.

Read more:

Over 2,000 flee as Philippine volcano erupts, spews toxic gas

Filipinos mourn, bid farewell to former president Benigno Aquino

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost COVID-19 vaccine drive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Syrian regime shelling kills eight, including six children, in Idlib: Monitor Syrian regime shelling kills eight, including six children, in Idlib: Monitor
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More