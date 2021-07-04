.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis to undergo colon operation in Rome: Statement

Pope Francis delivers a video message on the occasion of Earth Day, at the Vatican, on April 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Pope Francis delivers a video message on the occasion of Earth Day, at the Vatican, on April 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Pope Francis to undergo colon operation in Rome: Statement

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis, 84, was to undergo surgery Sunday in Rome for an inflammation of the large colon, a Vatican statement said.

The pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli University Hospital “for a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” it said.

At issue was a potentially painful inflammation of a diverticulum, a pocket that can form on the colon walls and which tend to multiply with age.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A potential complication is an abnormal narrowing of the colon.

A health bulletin was to be issued once the operation had been completed.

Born on December 17, 1936 in Argentina, Francis lost part of his right lung at the age of 21. He also suffers from a hip problem and sciatica.

Read more:

Pope: Lebanon must remain a ‘land of tolerance, pluralism’

Pope Francis meets Spider-Man at weekly audience at Vatican

Pope Francis mourns migrant dead in Mediterranean, ‘europe’s biggest cemetery’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage Philippine military plane crash leaves 45 people dead, some jumped from fuselage
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More