.
.
.
.
Language

Provocations such as UK warship will elicit tough response from Russia: RIA

The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi, Georgia, June 26, 2021. (Reuters)
The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi, Georgia, June 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Provocations such as UK warship will elicit tough response from Russia: RIA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

A British warship that Russia says illegally entered its territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that will elicit a tough response from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Sunday.

For the latest headines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi on June 26, 2021. HMS Defender, makes a port call in Batumi for joint exercises with the NATO-aspirant country’s coast guard, according to the Royal Navy, days after Russia claimed it had fired warning shots at the warship in the coastal waters of Crimea. (AFP)
The British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender arrives in the Black Sea port of Batumi on June 26, 2021. HMS Defender, makes a port call in Batumi for joint exercises with the NATO-aspirant country’s coast guard, according to the Royal Navy, days after Russia claimed it had fired warning shots at the warship in the coastal waters of Crimea. (AFP)

Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic rebuke after the warship, HMS Defender, breached what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Read more:

Secret UK defense ministry documents discovered at bus stop

Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea: Interfax

Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Philippine military plane crash leaves 29 people dead, 50 hospitalized Philippine military plane crash leaves 29 people dead, 50 hospitalized
Top Content
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base Egypt’s President Sisi opens strategic Mediterranean naval base
Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs Thousands rally in Seoul, defying government COVID-19 curbs
Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea
Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces Israeli defense officials checking if cargo ship attacked by Iran forces
Syrian regime shelling kills eight, including six children, in Idlib: Monitor Syrian regime shelling kills eight, including six children, in Idlib: Monitor
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More