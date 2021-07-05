.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data protection laws

Social media app for digital marketing e-commerce on smartphone mobile online applicatiion via multi-channel, cross-channel internet technology stock photo
The laws in Hong Kong could make the tech companies liable for the malicious sharing of individuals’ information online. (File photo)

Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data protection laws

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter.

The laws could make the tech companies liable for the malicious sharing of individuals’ information online, the newspaper added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A letter sent by an industry group that includes the internet firms said companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations or prosecutions related to what the firms’ users post online, Journal reported.

Doxing is an act of revealing people’s personal information such as real name, home address or workplace online without the
user’s permission.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.

Hong Kong’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau in May proposed amendments to the city’s data-protection laws that
it said were needed to combat doxing, a practice that was prevalent during 2019 protests in the city, the newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, the letter dated June 25 was sent by Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition.

“The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering the services in Hong Kong,” the Journal reported, quoting the letter.

Read more: Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censorship

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More