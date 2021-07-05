.
Hackers demand $70 million to liberate data held by companies hit in mass cyberattack

Hackers were invited by the US government as part of a pilot program to find flaws with five Pentagon websites discovered 138 security vulnerabilities. (Shutterstock)

Reuters, Washington

The hackers alleged to be behind a mass ransomware attack than affected hundreds of companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to liberate the data.

The demand was posted by REvil cybercrime gang on their blog. Allan Liska, with cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said the message appeared to be authentic and that the blog had been in use by that group since last year.

Read more:

IT firm Kaseya hires FireEye to help deal with ransomware outbreak

‘Over 1,000 businesses’ potentially affected by US cyberattack: Specialist firm

Major Swedish supermarket chain hit by cyberattack

