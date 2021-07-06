.
.
.
.
Language

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing over Russia’s Far East: Media 

An Airbus A320-200 of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot takes off in Colomiers at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, September 26, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
An Airbus A320-200 of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot takes off in Colomiers at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, September 26, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing over Russia’s Far East: Media

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east, the country’s emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The plane, en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana in the northern part of the peninsula, lost contact with air traffic control during the flight, the ministry said.

It said search and rescue teams were on their way to the area. There were 22 passengers and six crew members on board, the ministry said.

Interfax news agency quoted the local meteorology center as saying that weather in the area was cloudy.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
Indian activist Stan Swamy, 84, jailed under terror law dies Indian activist Stan Swamy, 84, jailed under terror law dies
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More