.
.
.
.
Language

Rescue vessel with hundreds of migrants on board urges EU to find it a port

Migrants look at the Italian shoreline from aboard the Ocean Viking as it approaches the Sicilian port of Messina, southern Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The Ocean Viking has docked in Sicily, Italy, to disembark 182 men, women and children rescued in the Mediterranean Sea after fleeing Libya. (AP)
A file photo shows migrants look at the Italian shoreline from aboard the Ocean Viking as it approaches the Sicilian port of Messina, southern Italy, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP)

Rescue vessel with hundreds of migrants on board urges EU to find it a port

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A charity group asked the European Union on Tuesday to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days.

Some 572 people, including 183 minors, are currently onboard the Ocean Viking vessel, the SOS Mediterranee organization said after it picked them up in six operations in Maltese and Libyan search and rescue areas.

The group said maritime authorities had not helped in the operations and urged the European Union to intervene.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are calling upon the EU to at least coordinate the disembarkation of the 572 survivors currently aboard our ship,” it said in a statement.

The statement did not give details of where the vessel was, but the marinetraffic.com website gave its position as between Malta and Sicily.

Migrant boat departures from north Africa towards Europe have picked up in 2021 after a decline in the previous few years.

Scores of migrants have died in recent days following shipwrecks as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to reach Italy, one of the main routes into Europe.

Read more:

MSF denounces seizure of rescue vessel with hundreds of migrants in Italy

At least 21 migrants found dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

EU considers $4.18 billion migrant funding for Turkey: Diplomats

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets Emirates Airline launches alternative payment solution for flight tickets
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study
Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS Italy arrests four suspected of sending funds to ISIS
UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families
US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials US forces shoot down armed drone over Baghdad embassy: Iraqi officials
Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report Israel sees decline in Pfizer vaccine efficacy rate: Ynet report
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More