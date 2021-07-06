.
US Secretary calls for negotiated, indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

A woman walks past the rubble of a building damaged by fighting in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire, the State Department said.

Blinken also urged Abiy to commit to steps outlined by the United Nations Security Council last week, including the withdrawal of both Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“The Secretary condemned the destruction of bridges into Tigray and other impediments to access,” Price said.

“In addition, the Secretary emphasized the urgency of holding an inclusive political dialogue to begin the difficult work of forging a lasting resolution to the country’s ethnic and political divisions,” Price added.

