.
.
.
.
Language

Donald Trump announces anti-censorship class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. (Reuters)

Donald Trump announces anti-censorship class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Former US president Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.

“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey -- three real nice guys,” Trump told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The nation’s top tech firms have become the “enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship,” added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter in the wake of the deadly January 6 siege of the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products Lebanon’s economic crisis leaves women struggling to afford menstrual products
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition Two injured after 14 rockets hit Iraq’s Ain al-Assad air base: US Coalition
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More