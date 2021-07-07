.
.
.
.
Kremlin says Russia had nothing to do with hack on US RNC

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin on Wednesday said the Russian state had nothing to do with a hack that targeted the US Republican National Committee, and that it had no detailed information regarding the attack.

The RNC said on Tuesday an investigation by Microsoft had found that no RNC data had been accessed as a result of a hack of third-party provider Synnex Corp.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were what he called “certain contacts” between Moscow and Washington on the subject of cybercrime and accusations that Russia-linked crime groups were sometimes involved.

He said most of what was published on the subject in the media was a lie.

