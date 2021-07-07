.
.
.
.
Language

Pentagon says did not give details of Bagram troop withdrawal for ‘security purposes’

A general view of the Bagram US air base is pictured after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
A general view of the Bagram US air base is pictured after all US and NATO troops left, some 70 Km north of Kabul on July 5, 2021. (AFP)

Pentagon says did not give details of Bagram troop withdrawal for ‘security purposes’

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Washington 

Published: Updated:

The US military confirmed Tuesday that it did not give Afghan officials the precise time troops would abandon the strategic Bagram air base for security reasons, even as it left the facility open to looters.

According to reports, Afghan military officials, including the general who will run the base in the future, complained that they were not told in advance that US forces would leave in the early hours last Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said senior Afghan political and military officials were told about the exit two days ahead and were given a walk-through of the sprawling base, the center of US and coalition operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban insurgency for the past two decades.

“The exact hour of departure was not divulged for operational security purposes,” Kirby said in a press briefing.

“In general we felt it was better to keep that information as closely held as possible,” he added.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon Middle East US foreign policy US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon

The US withdrawal must be “safe and orderly,” Kirby said, pointing to the constant threat the Taliban poses to US forces.

“I can’t speak to how the Afghans interpreted that decision,” he added, amid questions of whether it showed a fundamental distrust of US partner forces in the country.

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

“It’s not a statement about whether we trust or don’t trust our Afghan partners. It’s a statement of the fact that we have to consider that this drawdown could be contested by the Taliban. And we have to take that into consideration.”

“It was a turnover just like the previous six bases were turned over,” he went on.

The United States has moved quickly to pull out thousands of service personnel and civilian contractors since President Joe Biden ordered them to leave in April, setting a September deadline.

On Tuesday the US Central Command, which oversees Afghan operations, said the pullout was more than 90 percent complete.

Read more:

Vacated by Americans, Kabul’s Bagram Air Base bustles again as Afghans move in

US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 90 pct complete: Pentagon

All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative Saudi Arabia welcomes World Bank, IMF debt relief for Sudan under HIPC initiative
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death  Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death 
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities US criticizes Israel over annexation, hits out at Hamas for terrorist activities
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More