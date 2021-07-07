.
Shooting of Dutch crime reporter attack on democracy, journalism: King

King Willem-Alexander is seen in the memorial and education center of the National Veterans Cemetery, on November 26, 2020 in Loenen. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Amsterdam 

The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander on Wednesday condemned the attack on crime reporter Peter R. de Vries as an attack on democracy that had shocked him deeply.

De Vries, the best-known crime reporter in the Netherlands and winner of an international Emmy award for his work investigating the disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005, was shot on an Amsterdam street on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was fighting for his life, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said.

“This is an attack on journalism, a cornerstone of our rule of law”, King Willem-Alexander told reporters during a state visit to Berlin.

“And as such it is an attack on our constitutional order.”

Peter R. de Vries, a journalist and TV presenter, was seriously wounded in a shooting on July 6, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
The Dutch royal house does not generally comment on individual incidents, so the king’s remarks were a sign of how de Vries is a hugely popular figure and a household name who has featured on television for decades.

Natalee Holloway’s mother Beth, who worked closely with De Vries on the investigation of her daughter’s disappearance, told Dutch broadcaster SBS she was “devastated” by the news of the attack.

“I am trying desperately to get through to his family”, she said. “I am shocked.”

The attack on De Vries also drew outrage throughout Europe.

“This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet.

“We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press.”

The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli said that the media was the backbone of democracy.

“Attacks against journalists are attacks against all of us,” he said.

Police said three suspects had been detained in the hours following the attack, including the possible shooter, but gave no further details.

