UN expert says Myanmar junta carrying out ‘crimes against humanity’

Myanmar’s military has carried out crimes against humanity since seizing power in February, a top UN rights expert said Wednesday, urging the international community to do more to halt the abuses.

Violations committed during “the military junta’s widespread, systematic attacks against the people of Myanmar... amount to crimes against humanity,” Thomas Andrews, the special rapporteur on the rights situation in the country, told the UN Human Rights Council.

Andrews said that no state had imposed any sanctions on Myanmar’s oil and gas sector, although some had slapped them on military-controlled enterprises and revenue from gems, timber and mining.

“Oil- and gas-sector revenues are a financial lifeline for the junta and are estimated to be close to what is needed for the junta to maintain the security forces that are keeping them in power. They should be stopped,” Andrews told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

