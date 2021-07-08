.
Russian air force conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers

A Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber flies during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Moscow

Russia’s air force has conducted drills involving its nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the military said on Thursday.

The Defense Ministry said that Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from their base in the Saratov region on the Volga River and flew more than 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles) to launch cruise missiles at practice targets at a firing range in the Arctic.

It said the missiles hit their designated targets.

The drills also involved Tu-95 bombers based in Russia’s Far East.

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka prefecture in the southern island of Kyushu. (File photo: Reuters)
The Russian military has increased the number and scope of its drills amid tensions with the West.

Read more: Fighter jets scramble, interrupt Spanish, Lithuanian leaders’ press conference

