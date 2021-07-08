UN Security Council condemns killing of Haiti president

The UN Security Council condemned on Wednesday the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise and called on all parties to “remain calm, exercise restraint and to avoid any act that could contribute to further instability.”

In a statement the 15-member council “made an emphatic call on all political stakeholders in Haiti to refrain from any acts of violence and any incitement to violence.” It also called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The council is due to be briefed on Moise’s assassination in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

