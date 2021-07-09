Biden pressed Putin in call to act on ransomware attacks: White House

US President Joe Biden on Friday pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action to disrupt groups conducting ransomware attacks from Russia, the White House said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware,” the White House said in a statement on the call between the two leaders.

Read more:

Russian air force conducts drills involving nuclear-capable bombers

Russia says Taliban control more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border: Ifax