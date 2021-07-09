.
.
.
.
Language

Biden to host Germany’s Merkel at White House next Thursday: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Biden to host Germany’s Merkel at White House next Thursday: White House

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden will host a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the two leaders would discuss ransomware attacks that have hit companies in the United States and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being built from Russia to Germany.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Psaki said Biden continued to view the pipeline as a “bad deal.” She declined to say if an agreement could be reached on the temporarily suspended US tariffs on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Germany company behind the pipeline, and its chief executive.

Merkel is ending her fourth term as chancellor soon. It will be her first visit to Washington since Biden took power in January.

Read more:

Biden says ‘no’ final withdrawal of US troops in next few days

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies
Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal
Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More