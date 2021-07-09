.
Italian fans must not travel to UK for Euro final: UK minister

England's players sing their national anthem ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, London

British transport minister Grant Shapps has told Italian soccer fans not to try to travel to England for the final of this year’s Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday.

England face Italy on Sunday in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium, where crowds of around 60,000 people are expected but few of them will be Italians as Britain’s travel rules require arrivals from there to quarantine for 10 days.

Asked on Friday what he would say to Italian fans trying to get to the game, Shapps said: “‘Don’t’ is the answer to that simple question.” “If we detect people are coming in just for the football, they won’t be allowed in and in fact, lots of charter flights and direct flights have been cancelled on that basis,” he told Times Radio.

