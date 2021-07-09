.
Russia says Taliban control more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border: Ifax

Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar. (File Photo: Reuters)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Taliban currently control more than two thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

The ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led CSTO military bloc would act decisively to prevent aggression and provocations on the border, RIA reported.

