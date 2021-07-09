Russia says Taliban control more than two thirds of Afghan-Tajik border: Ifax

The Taliban currently control more than two thirds of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The ministry called on all sides of the Afghanistan conflict to show restraint and said that Russia and the Moscow-led CSTO military bloc would act decisively to prevent aggression and provocations on the border, RIA reported.

Read more:

Afghan Taliban capture key border crossing with Iran: Spokesman

Taliban fighters enter capital of northwestern Afghan province sparking panic

Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31