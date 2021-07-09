.
UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard’s murder

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows missing Sarah Everard who went missing in south London on the night of March 3. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, London

A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3. Her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.

A post-mortem last month concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

