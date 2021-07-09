UK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard’s murder

A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3. Her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.

A post-mortem last month concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

