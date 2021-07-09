US sanctions 34 companies over China, Russia, Iran ties

The US on Friday announced sanctions against 34 companies and other entities involved with China’s military and policy towards the Uyghur Muslim minority, and for facilitating exports to Russia and Iran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The group was sanctioned “for their involvement in, or risk of becoming involved in, activities contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the US,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Fourteen are based in China and involved in its policy towards the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the northwest Xinjiang region, where the statement said Beijing “continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity.”

Another five were involved with assisting China’s military acquire lasers and other technology to modernize its military.

Eight entities were sanctioned for exporting US technology to Iran, the Commerce Department said, while another seven were blacklisted for involvement with Russia’s military.

“We will continue to aggressively use export controls to hold governments, companies, and individuals accountable for attempting to access US-origin items for subversive activities in countries like China, Iran, and Russia,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Read more:

France, Germany and China call on negotiators to seize opportunity in Iran talks

US, French ambassadors to Lebanon in rare joint visit to Saudi Arabia

Iran informs IAEA of plans to produce enriched uranium up to 20 pct purity