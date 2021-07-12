.
.
.
.
Language

Boris Johnson calls out ‘appalling’ racial abuse after England’s Euro 2020 loss

England's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout as teammates console him. (Reuters)
England's Bukayo Saka looks dejected after losing the penalty shootout as teammates console him. (Reuters)

Boris Johnson calls out ‘appalling’ racial abuse after England’s Euro 2020 loss

Followed Unfollow

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday slammed “appalling” racial abuse against England’s Euro 2020 team after they lost the final to Italy on a penalty shoot-out.

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three players who missed England’s penalties on Sunday, were the victims of a stream of abuse on Twitter and on their Instagram accounts.

They received a barrage of monkey emojis, while other some England fans used racial slurs in blaming the trio for the defeat.

Metropolitan Police tweeted that they were “aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.”

“This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat demanded that social media companies take action.

“Social media has algorithms that targets ads to you but won’t stop the racist abuse against some exemplary young men,” he tweeted.

“Those who write are pathetic and deserve to be identified and face the public consequences, those who publish it are profiting from hate.”

Some of the abuse also appeared to be directed by non-England fans, with Saka receiving racial slurs followed by a forza italia hashtag.

England forward Raheem Sterling also received a stream of monkey emojis after social media users accused him of cheating to win a penalty in England’s semifinal win on Wednesday.

Read more:

Italy crowned Euro 2020 champions after shootout win over England

England into Euro 2020 final after ending Danish dream run

Italy hold nerve to beat Spain on penalties and reach Euro 2020 final

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says
Egypt court upholds life sentences for ten Muslim Brotherhood leaders Egypt court upholds life sentences for ten Muslim Brotherhood leaders
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More