.
.
.
.
Language

Eastern China hotel collapse leaves one dead, 10 missing: State media

Siji Kaiyuan hotel in Suzhou, China collapsed on Monday July 12, 2021. (Twitter)
Siji Kaiyuan hotel in Suzhou, China collapsed on Monday July 12, 2021. (Twitter)

Eastern China hotel collapse leaves one dead, 10 missing: State media

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Beijing 

Published: Updated:

A hotel collapsed in eastern China’s Suzhou city Monday, leaving at least one person dead and 10 others missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Rescuers had pulled seven survivors from the rubble of the budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel in the popular tourist city after it collapsed Monday afternoon, CCTV said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CCTV said the rescue was “fully under way,” adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the disaster.

The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 guest rooms as well as a banquet hall and conference rooms, according to its listing on the travel site Ctrip.

Images published by CCTV showed more than a dozen rescue workers in helmets at the site of the disaster, with the warped cladding of the hotel visible atop a mound of rubble.

Building collapses or accidents are not uncommon in China, often due to lax construction standards or corruption.

Read more:

Cat survives Florida building collapse, found near rubble, reunited with family

Florida building collapse toll rises to 90, 31 unaccounted for

Israeli search team heads home weeks after condo collapse

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups Saudi Arabia resumes providing second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups
Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More