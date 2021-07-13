.
This photo taken on July 12, 2021 shows rescuers searching at the site of a hotel after it collapsed leaving at least one dead and 10 others missing in the city of Suzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (File photo: AFP)
At least eight dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

The Associated Press, China

Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

