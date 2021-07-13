.
Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia’s Tigray: Humanitarian sources

Eritrean refugee children walk within the Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean border in Tigrai region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. Eritrea expects to have four operating mines in 2018 producing gold, copper, zinc and potash, part of a bid by the poor nation to build an industry on what is almost virgin mining territory, a top mining official told Reuters. To match text ERITREA-MINING/ Picture taken February 10, 2016. (Reuters)
Eritrean refugee children walk within the Mai-Aini refugee camp near the Eritrean border in Tigray region in Ethiopia, February 10, 2016. (Reuters)

The Associated Press

Fighting erupted Tuesday between rival forces in a refugee camp in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray, humanitarian sources told AFP, after Tigrayan rebels launched a new offensive in the region.

The clashes erupted early in the morning in the Mai Aini camp housing Eritrean refugees, pitting Tigrayan forces against Ethiopian soldiers and their allies in Amharan special forces, the sources said, citing interviews with witnesses.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Multiple refugees reported that ammunition cartridges were landing on the roofs of their shelters, and some refugees from both Mai Aini and the nearby Adi Harush camp have started fleeing on foot south towards the Amhara region, the sources said.

“There was fighting inside the camp,” one source said. “Some refugees have started walking from the camps south.”

By midday the fighting seemed to have subsided, with Tigrayan forces controlling much of the area, the source said.

The accounts could not be immediately confirmed because of network outages in the area, and a military spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Two camps for Eritrean refugees located further north, near the border with Eritrea, were destroyed earlier in the eight-month war between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels.

The Eritreans are pre-war refugees who fled the regime in their homeland.

The Tigray defense Forces said they launched a new assault in the region on Monday, pushing further west and south, two weeks after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the eight-month conflict.

