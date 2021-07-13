French presidential vote to take place in April 2022

Next year’s presidential elections in France will take place in April, with the first round on the 10th and the runoff on the 24th, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Tuesday.

French presidents are elected to five-year terms in a two-round election, with the two candidates who get the most votes in the first round facing off in the second.

During the last vote in 2017, centrist Emmanuel Macron beat the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Macron is widely expected to stand for a second term, though he has not yet declared his candidacy.

Le Pen has formally launched what will be her third attempt at the presidency, and polls suggest she will once again be Macron’s main rival.

But the mainstream right is also expected to perform well, with former labour minister Xavier Bertrand expected to challenge Macron for the votes of conservative moderates.

On the left, several candidates are jockeying for position, including the leader of the hard-left France Unbowed party, Jean-Luc Melenchon, who has announced he will make his third bid for the presidency, and several presidential hopefuls from the Greens party.

Legislative elections will take place two months after the presidential election, on June 12 and 19.

French voters tend to support the party of the newly elected president in the parliamentary vote, but there have been some cases of forced “cohabitation,” where a president of the left or right had to work with a government from the other side of the spectrum.

