US First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Japan for Olympics: White House

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, US President Joe Biden.



Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on August 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to August 8.

