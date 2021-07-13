.
US First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Japan for Olympics: White House

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US, on July 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Washington

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, US President Joe Biden.

Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on August 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to August 8.

