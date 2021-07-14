.
.
.
.
Language

Armenia says soldier killed by Azerbaijani forces in shootout

Ethnic Armenian soldiers drive a truck while leaving Karvatchar town in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 24, 2020. The recent signing of a ceasefire deal ended a military conflict between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the breakaway region. Picture taken November 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Ethnic Armenian soldiers drive a truck while leaving Karvatchar town in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 24, 2020. The recent signing of a ceasefire deal ended a military conflict between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the breakaway region. Picture taken November 24, 2020. (Reuters)

Armenia says soldier killed by Azerbaijani forces in shootout

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Yerevan

Published: Updated:

An Armenian soldier was killed in a shootout with Azerbaijani forces Wednesday, Yerevan said, in the latest incident between both countries since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia’s defense ministry said the soldier died at the border between the arch-foes, accusing Azerbaijan of opening fire on its troops, forcing it to return fire. “The Azerbaijani side also suffered losses,” it said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But Baku retorted that Armenian forces opened fire near the Azerbaijani exclave territory of Nakhichevan, wounding one of its troops.

Last autumn Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh which claimed some 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire under which Yerevan ceded territories it had controlled for decades.

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have been running high again since May, when Armenia accused Azerbaijan’s military of crossing its southern border to “lay siege” to a lake shared by the two countries.
Both Baku and Yerevan have reported occasional shootouts along their shared border.

Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces on Tuesday “opened fire from machine guns at Azerbaijani positions in Shusha,” a strategically located town in Karabakh that was recaptured by Baku in last year’s war.

Last week, Armenia and Azerbaijan also traded accusations of starting a shootout in which troops on both sides were injured.

In May, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Baku was ready for peace talks with Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced later the two ex-Soviet nations were holding discussions on the delimitation and demarcation of their shared borders.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed, and the ensuing conflict has claimed around 30,000 lives.

Read more:

Armenian PM party wins majority in snap parliamentary polls

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of injuring soldier in shootout incident

Azerbaijan releases 15 captured Armenian soldiers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources
WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines WHO warns individuals against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More