Brazilian leader admitted to hospital for medical exams, suffering from hiccups

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday to determine what is causing a hiccup that has lasted for days, according to a statement from the President’s office.

Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasília and was “feeling well,” according to the statement. He was to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home.

Bolsonaro has said on various occasions that he suffers from recurring hiccups that can go uninterrupted for days.

The president was seriously injured on the campaign train in 2018, when he was stabbed in the abdomen, suffering intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding. He has has gone through several surgeries since, some unrelated to the attack.

