Ethiopia PM Abiy vows to repel ‘enemies’ after Tigray rebel offensive







Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to “defend and repel” attacks by Ethiopia’s enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region.

Advertisement

“We will defend and repel these attacks by our internal and external enemies, while working to speed up humanitarian efforts,” Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more: Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict