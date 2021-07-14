.
rime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed arrives for the Meskel Square inauguration in Addis Ababa on June 13, 2021. (File photo)

Ethiopia PM Abiy vows to repel ‘enemies’ after Tigray rebel offensive

AFP, Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to “defend and repel” attacks by Ethiopia’s enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region.

“We will defend and repel these attacks by our internal and external enemies, while working to speed up humanitarian efforts,” Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Read more: Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict

