Ethiopia PM Abiy vows to repel ‘enemies’ after Tigray rebel offensive
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to “defend and repel” attacks by Ethiopia’s enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region.
“We will defend and repel these attacks by our internal and external enemies, while working to speed up humanitarian efforts,” Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
- Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia’s Tigray: Humanitarian sources
- Ethiopia’s Tigray region demands troop withdrawals for ceasefire talks
- Ethiopian forces’ withdrawal from Tigray capital opens new chapter in brutal war
- UN urges Tigray rebels to ‘immediately’ endorse ceasefire
- WFP says delivering food in Ethiopia’s Tigray, hopes for air bridge soon
- US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian government ceasefire in Tigray
- Tigray regional capital Mekelle ‘100 pct’ under control of former rulers: Spokesman
- Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral Tigray ceasefire after 8 months of conflict
- Witnesses say airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills dozens