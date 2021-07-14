.
.
.
.
Language

Poland to buy 250 US tanks as it seeks to beef up defenses, after Russian moves

Poland’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two at Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, on September 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Poland’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Blaszczak delivers a speech during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two at Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, on September 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Poland to buy 250 US tanks as it seeks to beef up defenses, after Russian moves

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Warsaw

Published: Updated:

Poland will buy 250 US tanks as part of a deal worth around $6 billion, the defense minister said on Wednesday, as the NATO member seeks to bolster its defenses.

In common with many other eastern European countries, Poland has been unnerved by what it sees as increased Russian assertiveness since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Of course this is a response to the challenges we face in terms of international security,” Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference.

“Our task is to deter a potential aggressor. We all know where that aggressor is.”

Blaszczak said Poland would spend 23.3 billion zlotys ($6.00 billion) on the Abrams tanks and an accompanying logistical and training package, as well as on upgrading infrastructure and buying ammunition.

In May, Poland announced that it would buy 24 armed drones from Turkey, becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Read more: Poland wants US troops that are currently in Germany

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines Explainer: The difference between COVID-19 mRNA and Adenovirus-vector vaccines
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Top Content
Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed
Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived Iran says US will delist IRGC, lift sanctions on Khamenei, Raisi if nuke deal revived
Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership
Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list Bahrain suspends entry for travelers from countries on COVID-19 red list
Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources Iranian commander urged escalation against US forces at Iraq meeting: Sources
Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey Biden taps former Republican senator, opposed to Trump, as US ambassador to Turkey
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More