South Africa looking into deploying more troops to quell unrest: President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. (Reuters/Sumaya Hisham)

South Africa looking into deploying more troops to quell unrest: President Ramaphosa

Reuters

The South African government is looking into expanding the deployment of the military after days of looting and violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa made the comments during consultations with the leaders of political parties on ways to address the ongoing unrest. The leaders urged him to put more troops on the streets.

“President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defense Force was being addressed,” the statement said.

